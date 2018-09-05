Hokies see room for improvement on offense

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. - Virginia Tech's defense and special teams shined in its 24-3 win over Florida State on Monday night, and despite some missed opportunities, the offense also showed potential.

"I think we ... should have had a touchdown with Kumah. He had the push-off; he didn't have to do anything like that. He's a big wide receiver. I think he could have just gone up and got it," quarterback Josh Jackson said.

"Peoples had two runs, we got close. We got to finish, that's all it is. And we need to execute better."

Hokies wide receiver Damon Hazelton said there are a few kinks to work out.

"I think it feels like we answered a lot of questions in our room. Within our abilities, we knew were pretty good and tonight we showed how good we can be. (We have) ... things we need to work on but tonight was a good time for us and we can see how dangerous we can be," Hazelton said.

"Unfortunately, we didn't stick it in, which I know offensively, they're disappointed from that standpoint, but we gave ourselves a chance to really put that game away. But I'm really proud how our kids played," said defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

The Hokies celebration will be short-lived as they have a quick turnaround before hosting William and Mary on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.