Auburn boys fall to Lancaster in VHSL Class 1 state championship

Eagles were in their third state game tilt in five-year span

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

John Appicello, Sports Director

RICHMOND, Va. – The Auburn boys basketball team fell to the defending Class 1 state champs Lancaster 65-59 in the Siegel Center on the campus of VCU in Richmond.

The Red Devils trailed 50-44 and rallied for the victory in the final quarter.

