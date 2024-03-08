Auburn boys fall to Lancaster in VHSL Class 1 state championship

The Auburn boys basketball team fell to the defending Class 1 state champs Lancaster 65-59 in the Siegel Center on the campus of VCU in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. – The Auburn boys basketball team fell to the defending Class 1 state champs Lancaster 65-59 in the Siegel Center on the campus of VCU in Richmond.

The Red Devils trailed 50-44 and rallied for the victory in the final quarter.