Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider

Local Sports

Game of the Week | William Fleming takes on William Byrd in the battle for the county line

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, Blue Ridge District

Our Game of the Week takes us to Vinton for a much-anticipated game between the Terriers and Colonels.

What has been coined as the battle for the county line, William Byrd and William Fleming are both having impressive undefeated seasons, with a ton of support from their communities.

If you live in or around Roanoke, it is an exciting time to be a football fan, but an even better time to be a Terrier or a Colonel.

“And just to get on the kind of stage a few years ago and we were fighting out of an 0 and 9 season, and while our stands were full, we hadn’t played in a game of this magnitude in. Last year we’re getting a taste of it, this year we’re getting a taste of it. So it’s just an exciting time to be a Terrier,” said Brad Lutz, William Byrd Head Coach.

The community support in both Roanoke and Vinton has been alive and well, so much so that even a local restaurant on Washington Avenue has a burger named after Terriers linebacker Jahdai English.

“We love the community man. The community is invested in us and always wanna see us do good. It means a lot when you look over and see a whole bunch of fans in your community, family, and friends just come out to support you, knowing they wanna see you win. It’s a big deal to us and we take it very seriously.

Regardless of the score, it’s a win for the Roanoke area.

“We’ve had good crowds. Our fans have been very supportive and William Byrd always brings a good crowd. They’re a loud bunch in a positive way and I think it’s going to be a great environment for both sides of the ball. Those are the ones you wanna play in when you’re in high school and there’s Friday Night Lights, when you’ve got a packed house, a rowdy environment. I mean, it should be a good time. Hopefully, we come out on top,” said William Fleming Head Coach Nick Leftwich.

A packed stadium full of support is the heart and soul of Friday nights.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos