Game of the Week | William Fleming takes on William Byrd in the battle for the county line

Our Game of the Week takes us to Vinton for a much-anticipated game between the Terriers and Colonels.

What has been coined as the battle for the county line, William Byrd and William Fleming are both having impressive undefeated seasons, with a ton of support from their communities.

If you live in or around Roanoke, it is an exciting time to be a football fan, but an even better time to be a Terrier or a Colonel.

“And just to get on the kind of stage a few years ago and we were fighting out of an 0 and 9 season, and while our stands were full, we hadn’t played in a game of this magnitude in. Last year we’re getting a taste of it, this year we’re getting a taste of it. So it’s just an exciting time to be a Terrier,” said Brad Lutz, William Byrd Head Coach.

The community support in both Roanoke and Vinton has been alive and well, so much so that even a local restaurant on Washington Avenue has a burger named after Terriers linebacker Jahdai English.

“We love the community man. The community is invested in us and always wanna see us do good. It means a lot when you look over and see a whole bunch of fans in your community, family, and friends just come out to support you, knowing they wanna see you win. It’s a big deal to us and we take it very seriously.

Regardless of the score, it’s a win for the Roanoke area.

“We’ve had good crowds. Our fans have been very supportive and William Byrd always brings a good crowd. They’re a loud bunch in a positive way and I think it’s going to be a great environment for both sides of the ball. Those are the ones you wanna play in when you’re in high school and there’s Friday Night Lights, when you’ve got a packed house, a rowdy environment. I mean, it should be a good time. Hopefully, we come out on top,” said William Fleming Head Coach Nick Leftwich.

A packed stadium full of support is the heart and soul of Friday nights.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.