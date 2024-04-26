Graham Media Group is looking for an experienced finance professional to join their Financial Accounting Team. The Corporate Accountant will report directly to the Director of Accounting. The accountant utilizes hands-on accounting experience and an in-depth understanding of accounting principles and company practices. The accountant is responsible for assisting with a variety of activities including month-end, quarter-end and year-end closings, financial reporting, reconciliations, and fixed assets.

Responsibilities

Include but are not limited to:

Month-End, Quarter-End and Year-End Financial Close, including reconciling general ledger accounts and preparing and reviewing journal entries and ancillary reports.

Recording/maintaining/reviewing fixed assets in accordance with GMG’s asset policy.

Monthly Sales Tax and Annual Property Tax filings.

Handle special reporting related to the broadcasting industry, such as music license fee reporting, trade, and syndication reporting.

Prepare Monthly Balance Sheet Reconciliations

Prepare special financial reports as requested by the Chief Financial Officer and Director of Accounting.

Prepare Joint Venture agreement financials.

National Rep Commission Review and Submission.

Prepare Monthly or Quarterly market audit report.

Work with AR and AP hubs on data analytics.

Experience

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or equivalent experience.

Have at least 3-5 years of experience in the accounting field.

Strong working knowledge of accounting principles related to, but not limited to, journal entries, accruals, general ledger, and financial reporting.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, are a must.

Oracle, Wide Orbit and QuickBooks software experience is a plus.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Must have sound judgment, strong work ethic and excellent analytical and communication skills.

Ability to multi-task, work independently and manage time effectively to meet all deadlines.

Must always maintain professionalism and confidentiality.

Ability to work additional hours at various times throughout the financial calendar.

Compensation and Benefits

We offer a competitive salary, based on experience, and comprehensive benefits.

Team: Graham Media Group | Reports to: Director of Accounting

Location: Remote - strongly preferred in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

To apply, please send resume to: kparker@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.