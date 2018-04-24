What's News Today: April 24, 2018

Social Services Departments in central Virginia will hold Senior Awareness Day. There will be a focus, this year, on avoiding scams and identity theft. Workshops will be offered, as well as information about community resources. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg.

Christiansburg Town Council is expected to vote on changes to its noise ordinance, which could affect the Starlite Drive-in. The proposed ordinance changes how loud noise coming from a specific property can be and at what times. It also allows businesses to apply for a conditional use permit if it thinks it will regularly violate the ordinance. The drive-in opened last week for its 65th season. The owner has made some changes this year. Sound will not play through speaker during the second movie, only through car radios. Only one move will play on Sundays.

The South Roanoke neighborhood holds a candidate forum ahead of next week's election. Candidates for city council will be there to answer questions. The forum begins at 7:30 p.m. at South Roanoke United Methodist Church. Election day is next Tuesday.

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center will "Flip the Switch," turning on its solar panels. As we've reported, nearly 4,000 panels are in a field near the facility. They will generate about 20 percent of the hospital's annual energy. Governor Northam is expected to attend the dedication this afternoon.

Point of Honor in Lynchburg will offer free admission today for Garden Day. The plantation home of Dr. George Cabell is decorated with arrangements by the Garden Club of Virginia. The club has worked on restoring the grounds since 1980.

Today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot ahead of next month's election. Your Registrar's Office must receive your request by 5 p.m.

Martinsville City Council holds a public hearing about the city's budget. The proposed spending plan is $93.3 million. $22.5 million is earmarked for schools.

