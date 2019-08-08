What's News Today: August 8, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will update its forecast for the 2019 hurricane season. Its initial forecast, issued in May, predicted nine to 15 tropical storms, four to eight hurricanes, with two to four becoming intense, with winds over 110 mph. So far, there have been two tropical storms and one hurricane.

Today is the final day of the mine rescue competition in Blacksburg. More than a dozen teams from across the country are competing in the annual competition, held by the Virginia Mining Institute. They're judged on how they perform in various simulated mine rescue scenarios.

A celebration of spatial music, immersive experiences and 3-D audio technology returns to Virginia Tech. Cube Fest kicks off today and runs through Sunday. It brings together music technology experts, computer engineers, musicians and composers.

Horse racing returns to Virginia today. Post time at Colonial Downs in New Kent County is at 5 p.m. with pre-race activities starting at 4 p.m. Colonial Downs Group is investing $300 million in Virginia and adding 800 jobs across the Commonwealth, including at Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton. It's expressed interest in adding a facility in Danville. This will be the first race since 2014.

Road work could impact your commute in Montgomery County. Riner Road will be closed at the interchange with Interstate 81 between the ramps. Closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly for the rest of the week.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.