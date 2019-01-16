What's News Today: January 16, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

If you're looking to make a career change, head to the Salem Civic Center for a job fair. More than two dozen businesses will be there, talking about open positions and accepting resumes. The fair runs from noon to 5 p.m.

A ribbon cutting takes place this morning at the new Botetourt Family YMCA. The $10 million facility opened for the first time earlier this month after years of planning and fundraising.

Roanoke City Council will meet today in closed session. They will discuss appointing someone to fill John Garland's seat on council. He resigned earlier this month. The term expires on June 30, 2020.

Actress and author Candace Cameron Bure will speak today at Liberty University's Convocation. She is best know for her role as D.J. Tanner on '90s sitcom Full House and the Netflix series Fuller House. She has also starred and served as executive producer for many movies, airing on the Hallmark Channel. Convocation begins this morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center.

The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office and other community groups will celebrate the opening of a medication drop box. From 10 a.m. to noon, they will be giving out prevention information, medication lock boxes and more. The drop box is located at the sheriff's office.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership meeting this morning. The chamber president will talk about a new direction for 2019, which includes a new brand and strategic plan.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.