What's News Today: January 4, 2019

Today is the last day to see the Bedford Festival of Trees. More than two dozen trees are set up at the Welcome Center. You can still vote for your favorite by making a donation. Money raised goes to local non-profits.

Danville Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting today. It's looking at ways to connect neighborhoods to the Riverwalk Trail. The meeting runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pepsi Building on Craghead Street.

A federal judge in Roanoke will decide whether to order protesters down from trees along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Two people have been camping at the top of trees for more than three months in Elliston. MVP is asking for an injunction against them, saying in court filings that the tree-sitters are impeding construction and will suffer irreparable harm without it.

