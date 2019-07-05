What's News Today: July 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Give a High Five for Suicide Prevention at the Salem Fair. Scott Stevens from WYYD radio will be there starting at 8 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. tomorrow night, hoping to break the record for number of high fives in 24 hours. The current record stands at 14,607. Volunteers from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will also be there, giving information on ending suicide.

Hot air balloons will fill the sky over Rockbridge County. Balloons Over Rockbridge is a two-day hot air balloon festival where you can take a ride into the sky. The first balloons are taking flight this morning. At the festival, there's vendors, music, beer and wine and more. It starts today at 5 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center Oak Hill Property. It continues tomorrow.

Lane closures and work zones will return to highways across the Commonwealth. VDOT lifted these on Wednesday to help with holiday travel. You will begin seeing orange cones and workers on highways starting at noon today.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.