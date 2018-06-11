What's News Today: June 11, 2018

Star City Cop Camp begins today in Roanoke. Rising 7th graders who registered for the program will learn about law enforcement, see how the court system works and learn team building and leadership.

The real estate assessment begins in Campbell County. The county is required by state law to reassess all property every four year. Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group has been hired to do the work. All workers will have identification and magnets will be on there cars. They may take pictures of some properties, but will not come inside.

A dedication ceremony takes place today for the Giles Wellness Trail System. Nine trails make up the system. The ceremony takes place this morning at 10 a.m. in Rich Creek.

The Feeding America Southwest Virginia Summer Food Service Program begins today. It will provide free meals for children in the Roanoke Valley at several locations. A recent study by the organization shows that one in six children are at risk of being hungry in the region. We have a list of locations, dates and times on wsls dot com.

Appalachian Power holds an open house to talk about a proposed electric upgrades in Botetourt County. The electric utility was to build a 138 kilovolt power substation and install three miles of distribution lines at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield. APCO says the new lines will connect to another substation and should reduce the likelihood of extended power outages and reduce outage times. The meeting takes place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Education and Training Center.

The city of Roanoke will hold a stakeholders meeting tonight with people who live and work in the Melrose-Orange Target Area. The city will give an update on projects in the area, the new Melrose Branch Library and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will also give a presentation. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.at Goodwill on Melrose Ave.

A road closure could impact your commute this week in Appomattox County. Route 1001, or Lee Grant Avenue, will be closed from Route 727 to Route 635 for pipe replacement.

The Giles County Summer Food Program begins today. Children 18 and younger can get a free hot lunch during the summer. Lunch will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Narrows High School and May McClaugherty School. The program will feature fresh produce and beef from the Giles County Agricultural Lab.

The Roanoke County Schools summer feeding program begins today. The school system is hoping to double the number of children it feeds this year by adding two additional sites. Starting today, children can get lunch at Herman L. Horn and Oak Grove Elementary Schools.

