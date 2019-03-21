What's News Today: March 21, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Launch Place in Danville holds IdeaFest Competition. Entrepreneurs will have three minutes to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judge. The judges will then ask questions for up to three minutes. $10,000 in prize money will be awarded.

Tornado recovery from last April's storm continues today in Lynchburg. Crews will plant trees to replace some of the nearly century old Sugar Maples and Dogwoods that fell due to the storm. The Lynchburg Garden Club is paying to replace the trees.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issues their outlook for the spring season. They will talk about temperature and precipitation trends, as well as the flood and drought risks.

The Roanoke City School Board Audit Committee meets today. The committee will get the time and attendance follow-up report and talk about audit plan development.

The City of Lynchburg holds a public meeting about proposed renovations to the Diamond Hill Neighborhood Center. Representatives will talk about improvements, discuss the timeline and talk about alternative services. Work is expected to start in May.

