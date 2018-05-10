What's News Today: May 10, 2018

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold a public meeting about transportation projects. The board is looking for feedback about the projects people feel are most important. Comments will be used to draft the six year budget for highway, bridge and public transportation projects. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View.

The City of Lynchburg will hold a public meeting about improvements to College Hill Neighborhood facility. City staff will talk about the time line for the project and about alternate centers, as well as receive feedback about the project and future programming. Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

A fundraiser today will help Roanoke McDonald House. Ginger's Jewelry will hold a sale today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ronald McDonald House. Part of the proceeds from the sale of estate and vintage jewelry will benefit the charity.

Pepsi's Rolling Remembrance campaign will make a stop in Wytheville today. The relay is done each year to help bring awareness of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. The foundation gives scholarships to children of deceased veterans. The Rolling Remembrance started its 8,000 mile journey in Seattle and will finish later this month in New York. Last year, more than $200,000 was raised.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge and the Botetourt Chamber will announce a major new bike ride today. It is described as a regional caliber event that could bring cyclists from the mid-Atlantic region.

ValleyStar Credit Union holds its annual golf tournament today in Martinsville. Money raised will benefit Carilion Children's Hospital. The hospital treats more than 40,000 children each year from 40 Virginia counties and neighboring states.

The United Way of Roanoke Valley holds its annual award ceremony this morning. The organization will honor those who have supported the community. Carilion Clinic President and CEO, Nancy Agee, is the guest speaker. 10 News Reporter Erin Brookshier will serve as emcee.

Roanoke County will hold a design open house about the future of the Hollins district. Earlier this year, the county held community meetings and issued surveys to get feedback about the challenges, issues and opportunities they would like to see. The designs will be shown and you can give your thoughts tonight from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hollins Library.

The Oscar Meyer Weinermoblie will make a stop today in the Roanoke Valley. It will be at the Bonsack Walmart from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will make other stops in the region through the middle of next week.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds its annual awards ceremony tonight. People who have received services and others will be recognized.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing for its budget. The $40 million plan will leave tax rates unchanged. The school system will receive $14 million from the county.

The Appomattox County School Board will meet today to introduce its new superintendent. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the School Administration Building.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.