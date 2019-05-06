What's News Today: May 6, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

We will hear today from Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown and his wife Janet after their trip to the Vatican. They made a presentation at the Global Sustainability Network, which is a network of more than 700 global change-makers, committed to battling human trafficking and human sexual slavery.

Roanoke City Council could sign off to begin the next phase of the Tinker Creek Greenway. They could authorize staff to begin negotiations to acquire the right of way needed. This phase of the project will run from Fallon Park to Masons Mill Park.

Paving in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Murray Place will be down to one lane through 7 a.m. from Candlers Mountain Road to the end of the road. From 7 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m.tomorrow, paving will take place on Fort Avenue from Langhorne Road to Park Avenue. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Virginia Lottery encourages you to Thank a Teacher. This week is Teacher Appreciation Week. You can send special thank-you cards, designed by Virginia students. Teachers who receive a note can enter a drawing to a Virginia vacation from the Virginia Tourism Corporation. Last year, more than 100,000 thank-you cards were sent.

President Trump's former attorney will report for prison today. Michael Cohen is scheduled to report to the Federal Correctional institution in Otisville, New York. The 53-year-old was sentenced to three year in December for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes. The medium security prison is actually two federal facilities with about 800 inmates. Some inmates sleep in bunks lined up in barrack-style halls. It's a favorite among Jewish inmates, known for its kosher meals and Shabbat services.

Fifth Street in Lynchburg will be closed this week between Pierce and Federal Streets. Taylor Street between Park Avenue and Fifth Street is also closed. Crews will complete the raw waterline installation of the Fifth Street Utility and Streetscape Project. Work is expected to last through Friday.

