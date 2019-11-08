What's News Today: November 8, 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at the Junior League of Roanoke Valley Stocked Market. More than 100 vendors will be there, selling arts and crafts, food, ornaments and more. It's today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.

Lynchburg holds a graduation ceremony for its Growth Through Opportunity Cadet Apprenticeship Program. The 16-week course prepares the cadets to find work, while training with first responders. The program helps them build confidence, learn interview skills, safety and self-advocacy.

Local and state legislators will be at E. C. Glass High School today for Take Your Legislator to School month. The Virginia School Boards Association coordinates the visits to build stronger relationships between schools and lawmakers.

The Lynchburg City School education task force sub-committee will meet today. The Talent Management Subcommittee will meet to look talent recruitment and retention. If want want to attend, the meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governors School.

Angels of Assisi holds an adoption event this weekend. It will have animals to adopt at the PetSmart on Route 220 in Roanoke today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tomorrow, it will also have its Mobile Pet Health Clinic there, offering low cost vaccinations.

The City of Roanoke and Roanoke Valley Veterans Council will plant trees today in honor of Veterans Day. Five red oaks will be planted in city parks. The first will be planted at Entranceway Park, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The American Legion.

The Virginia World War I and II Profiles of Honor Scanning Project comes to Franklin County today and tomorrow. The project is digitizing original documents, photos and other related items to archive them for future generations. If you have anything you would like to contribute, you can take it to the library in Rocky Mount from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several organizations in the Roanoke Valley will celebrate STEAM Day. It stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Students can take part in interactive exhibits and explore emerging technology. Events will take place the transportation museum, Taubman Museum, Science Museum and Radford University Carilion.

The City of Roanoke will holds its annual Neighborhoods Dinner and Awards Celebration tonight. Awards will be given in eight different categories, ranging from youth volunteer to neighborhood arts. The event is free. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Center.

