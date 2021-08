Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re traveling down I-81 in Roanoke County Friday evening, expect some delays!

A tractor-trailer crash happened at mile marker 143, which is 0.6 miles south of I-581 and Exit 143.

As of 4:56 p.m., one northbound travel lane is closed, causing a 7-mile delay.