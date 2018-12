ROANOKE, Va. - A crash has closed multiple lanes and has backed up traffic on I-581 in Roanoke, according to VDOT.

The accident happened at mile marker 1.5 and has closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane.

Roanoke City dispatch officials say there are officers and medics on scene.

