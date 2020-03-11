Staying warm today but our next cool down is getting closer

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a warm week so far and it doesn’t look like the comfortable weather will be leaving us today as highs range from the low to upper 60s around southwest Virginia. We stay warm through Thursday and Friday, but a cold front will drop afternoon highs to the 40s and 50s over the weekend. For perspective, the average high for this time of year runs in the mid-50s.

5 day temperature trend (3/11/2020) (WSLS)

The cooler air won’t be with us for very long as we expect temperatures to rise again next week. In fact, there are signs we could see the warmest temperatures so far this season!

Next week's temperature outlook (3/11/2020) (WSLS)

Our skies stay pretty cloudy today, but we’re also mostly dry as there’s only a small chance for a shower during the afternoon and/or evening. The next best chance of rain comes along a cold front Thursday night and Friday morning.

5 day rain chances (3/11/2020) (WSLS)

We should dry out in time for any Friday evening plans you have and Saturday is looking good for anyone looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Roanoke. Rain chances return to the forecast to end the weekend.