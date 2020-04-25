Tracking scattered showers during the day today, then rain and storms overnight

ROANOKE, Va. – We ended the work week with sunshine and warm temperatures Friday, but unfortunately, the weather looks a little different to start the weekend. Look for clouds to be locked overhead throughout the day and temperatures only rising to the upper 50s to mid 60s. A storm system will approach from the west, sparking scattered showers mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Today's rain chances (4/25/2020) (WSLS)

Overnight, the storm system will cross over our region, making the rain more widespread and we may even hear some isolated rumbles of thunder.

Future Tracker 12 a.m. Sunday (4/25/2020) (WSLS)

The Storm Prediction Center has left our region out of the risk for severe storms today and tonight, however, I do believe some of the storms we get overnight could pack a punch, causing some isolated wind damage. The highest risk for severe storms will be to our west and south, across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and the western Carolinas.

Today's severe weather outlook (4/25/2020) (WSLS)

On the backside of our storm system, we expect some showers to linger through the day on Sunday, especially in the mountains. These will be more hit-or-miss than what we’ll get today and tonight. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with a southwest breeze.

Future Tracker 3 p.m. Sunday (4/25/2020) (WSLS)

Monday and Tuesday look like quieter days locally with more sunshine than we’ll get this weekend. The next major storm system to watch is expected to arrive later in the day Wednesday, providing more widespread rain and storms to southwest Virginia.