Wrapping up one of the least snowy winters on record in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – With May on the horizon and warmer weather becoming more prevalent in our region, Your Local Weather Authority is declaring the snow season over for southwest Virginia. It wasn’t much of a snow season this year for many of us as 2019-20 will land high on the list of least snowy winters on record.

Lynchburg snow-lovers were the most upset this winter, as just a trace of snow fell in their city. There have been four other times where a trace or less of snow has fallen in the Hill City: 1996-97, 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2002-03. In case you’re wondering, the snowiest winter in Lynchburg was 1995-96, when 56.8 inches of snow accumulated there!

Lynchburg area snow drought (4/29/2020) (WSLS)

Roanoke came in at the 4th-least snowy winter with 1.6 inches of the white stuff falling in the Star City. For perspective, warmer-weather cities like Albuquerque, El Paso, Raleigh and Greensboro beat out that mark for snow this year.

Comparing snowfall (4/29/2020) (WSLS)

2019-20 in Blacksburg came in 7th-least snowy at 4.9 inches. Danville’s winter comes in a little lower on the list. 1.6 inches of snow fell there, ranking 27th.