Lower humidity to wrap up the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures out the door this Friday morning are running about ten degrees colder than Thursday morning!

Temperature Change as of 3 a.m.

Throughout our Friday, we will keep rain chances at bay. Thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday, dew points and humidity will be lower, bringing us a very pleasant afternoon.

Hourly Planner

With mostly sunny skies around, highs will eventually reach into the 80s by this afternoon.

Today

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will start off quiet. On Saturday we will have the potential for an isolated storm or two in the afternoon and evening. Our rain chances increase on Sunday. Scattered rain will be possible, but with slightly cooler temperatures around, the severe threat decreases.

Weekend Plans

Aside from that, it will be warm with reasonable humidity for Saturday, becoming tolerable by Sunday.