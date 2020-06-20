Starting summer with warmer temperatures; scattered storm chances continue

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first day of summer! The summer solstice officially comes at 5:43 p.m. and it will be the longest day of the year. The sun will rise in Roanoke at 6 a.m. and will not set until 8:44 p.m.

First day of summer (WSLS)

What will the first day of the new season hold for us weather-wise? Well, we expect temperatures to return to the 80s for quite a few locations, which hasn’t happened in about a week! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds overhead and scattered storms will once again develop starting in the afternoon. I don’t believe the flooding risk will be quite as high as recent days, however.

Future Tracker Saturday 3 p.m. (WSLS)

Storms will taper off this evening and we’ll see temperatures fall to the upper 50s to mid 60s overnight.

We crank up the heat and humidity on Father’s Day as temperatures peak in the mid 80s for some. Dew points will be in the mid 60s, so we could see “feels like” temperatures touch 90 degrees during the afternoon. A few storms will be around for Dad’s special day, but the coverage will be lower than today.

Father's Day Forecast (WSLS)

We keep the heat around with daily shots at scattered storms into the new work week. It looks like rain chances finally leave our forecast by Thursday and Friday.