A tornado warning has been issued for Botetourt County until 7:30 p.m

That’s according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

At 6:56 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Fincastle, or 7 miles north of Troutville, moving northeast at 10 mph. Video from social media showed a funnel cloud associated with this storm just east of Haymakertown at 6:40 p.m.

