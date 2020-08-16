A chance to dry out after a very soggy start to the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The front that helped produce the numerous showers and storms that rolled through the area Saturday has dipped to the south and east. Yesterday’s rainfall totals peaked at about two inches, mainly in the New River Valley. We heard reports of flooding in places like Pulaski, Ivanhoe and Spring Valley.

Roanoke received nearly an inch of rain, narrowing its monthly deficit for rainfall to just five-hundredths of an inch. August has been wetter across our other forecast regions and Saturday’s rain added to the surplus that Southside, the New River Valley and Lynchburg have experienced.

Where we stand for rainfall in August (WSLS)

Look for clouds to linger over the area for a good portion of the day today. Since our front is moving away from the area, it appears rain chances will be much lower to wrap up the weekend. We’re forecasting a 30 percent chance of showers and/or storms for your Sunday.

How chance of rain works (WSLS)

We don’t see storm chances increase again until the middle of the upcoming work week.

Our highs stay a good bit below average today as most places peak in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures are expected to recover to the 80s by Monday afternoon, despite a cold front passing through the area early in the day.

5 day temperature trend (WSLS)

While that front won’t bring a drop in temperatures, we do expect a subtle dip in humidity for Monday and Tuesday. The forecast models indicate dew points will run in the upper 50s to around 60 through that timeframe, with an increase in humidity coming by Wednesday.