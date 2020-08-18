Free A/C Tuesday morning followed by typical afternoon temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – A drop in moisture levels has led to a really comfortable morning Tuesday, as temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s area-wide. We don’t expect any major changes in moisture levels, as dew points will stay put the rest of the day Tuesday.

Hour by hour humidity levels for Tuesday 8/18/2020

Regardless, we’ll still get quite warm during the afternoon. A west wind will help pick temperatures up into the 80s for most of the area, similar to Monday.

High temperature forecast for 8/18/2020

We’ll be tracking a weak front from the west later in the day. This could result in a few spotty late day and evening storms, especially along and north of U.S. 460. Otherwise, we’re fairly quiet.

FutureTracker - Tuesday evening

This front slowly moves closer to us Wednesday. Its proximity to us, along with increased humidity, will set off more numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. These will first start out close to the mountains after 1 or 2 p.m. and then gradually drift east later in the day.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Wednesday

This front stalls just east of us Thursday and Friday. Low pressure digging into the Gulf will pull in some moisture along the front and give us the daily shot for showers and storms Thursday through Saturday.

Upper air pattern for later in the week

Meanwhile, the pattern is very busy offshore. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves. One has a 60% chance of development within the next 5 days. The other has a 90% chance.

Tropical tracker for the next two to five days

The 90% chance storm is one that bears watching for the U.S. next week. The next two names on the list are Laura and Marco.