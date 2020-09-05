Sunshine, warmth and low humidity throughout the holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a cold front, cooler and less humid air is filtering into our region from the northwest. You’ll likely notice the cooler temperatures as you walk out the door this morning!

Our afternoon highs will be close to average for this time of year. High pressure will settle in as our dominant weather maker and the sinking air will inhibit all rain chances and most cloud cover. You can expect sunny skies all day!

Saturday planner (WSLS)

If you like the cooler air this morning, you’ll be in luck tomorrow morning! If our forecast lows in the 50s verify, it will be the coolest morning in our area since mid-June.

If you’re getting your Sunday started early, you may want to grab a light jacket out of the closet before you leave the house. Otherwise, we’ll just call it free air conditioning as you can leave your windows open tonight and enjoy the cooler air.

Sunday morning lows (WSLS)

Labor Day will also feature morning lows in the 50s. Moisture will slowly return to our area during the short work week, which means more noticeable humidity and muggier mornings by Wednesday.

5 day morning lows (WSLS)

The extra moisture will be coupled with a more active storm track and the return of rain chances in our area. Right now, we’re forecasting 40 to 50 percent chances Wednesday through Friday, but that could change as we get better model data in the coming days.

Here’s your Saturday morning weather headlines. Have a great holiday weekend!