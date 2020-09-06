Low drama weather continues as high pressure keeps its grip on our area

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the holiday weekend on a gorgeous note and it appears today will be more of the same.

A large area of high pressure is what we should thank for the wonderful weather. The clockwise flow around the center of that system causes the air to sink and inhibits most clouds and rain chances.

High vs. Low pressure (WSLS)

After a cool start to the day, look for temperatures to warm to the low to mid 80s by afternoon. We’ll continue to see abundant sunshine and low humidity for this middle day of Labor Day weekend.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

The weather looks pleasant for the Labor Day holiday as well. We’ll finally start to see some changes Tuesday as more humidity begins to creep in. This will be the precursor to more clouds and a more active storm track for Wednesday and Thursday.

Three day humidity tracker (WSLS)

While our local weather is quiet, the tropical Atlantic is quite active. While Omar became a remnant low Saturday, we’re still keeping our eyes on two primary areas for development.

The one that is further west, Invest 92-L, has a very good shot at becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two. If it gets a name, it would likely be Paulette.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the African coast and into the Atlantic today. It could become a tropical depression or storm by midweek.

Tropical headlines (WSLS)

There is one other area that the National Hurricane Center is watching in the Caribbean, but its chances of developing are just 10 percent, so it’s not really worth keeping our eye on.