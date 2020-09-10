Humidity and spotty storms round out the week prior to cooler, drizzly Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday marks the average peak of hurricane season, with two named storms (Paulette and Rene) currently in the open Atlantic. Neither of these will be an immediate threat to the U.S.

Average peak of hurricane season comes on September 10th

While there may not be a tropical storm or hurricane near the U.S., we are getting a little taste of tropical moisture to round out the week. This will give us the chance for spotty downpours Thursday.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

As a front comes down from the north and teams up with that moisture, we expect more showers and storms Friday than what we see Thursday. These too will mainly come in the afternoon and evening, though a few stray morning showers can’t be ruled out.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

As that front sags south of our area, high pressure toward New England will wedge in some cooler air. At the same time, we’ll be overcast with periods of light rain and drizzle.

Cold air damming sets us up with a much cooler Saturday

High temperatures Saturday will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will take some time to break out of this wedge Sunday. We may still have some fog and drizzle in the morning, followed by warmth, humidity and a few late day storms.

Sunflower festival forecast for 9/12 to 9/13/2020

Have the rain gear with you if you plan on heading out to the Sunflower Festival !

Once a front passes the area early next week, we’ll say goodbye to the chance for showers and hello to lower humidity.

Humidity levels drop by next Tuesday and Wednesday

By that time, Paulette will likely be a hurricane well off the East Coast toward Bermuda.