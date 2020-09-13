Two fronts bring us warmer temperatures, chance for late day storms

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend off on a gloomy note as many dealt with numerous clouds, spotty rain and cooler temperatures.

We’ll end it warmer with a little more sunshine mixed in and also a few thunderstorms late in the day.

This morning, we’re tracking a warm front that’s set up just south of the area. It will lift northward through our corner of the Commonwealth by midday.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 a.m. (WSLS)

Behind that front, temperatures should warm up very quickly. We’ll warm up to the mid to upper 70s by lunchtime and peak in the low to mid 80s for highs this afternoon. It’ll also feel quite humid today as dew points will be in the 60s to near 70.

Zone temperature forecast (WSLS)

Our second front of the day will approach during the evening, sparking storms from west to east. It appears the zones that will have the highest chance of rain will be the New River Valley and Highlands. We’re not expecting severe weather or flooding with these storms.

Future Tracker Sunday 8 p.m. (WSLS)

Behind the front, we expect clouds and humidity to decrease Monday. You’ll really feel a difference in the air by Tuesday, as cooler and drier air fully filters in from the north.

Three day humidity tracker (WSLS)

The cooler and drier air will be accompanied by sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eventually, the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally could throw moisture our way for the late work week. Timing of rain, totals and any flooding threat will be ironed out in the coming days.