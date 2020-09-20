48ºF

PHOTOS: Parts of the area see frost in final days of summer

It was the coldest September morning for parts of the area since 2000

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – At this time last year, we were sweating. Now, we’re freezing (well...almost). Like most things in 2020, the weather has been anything but normal.

While we didn’t break any records, the frost in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands was “premature.”

On average, the first frost in parts of the New River Valley doesn’t happen for another 2-3 weeks.

How does this happen?

When the air is dry and the wind is calm, the last piece of the puzzle is a clear sky. A clear sky is like a bed without blankets. Those three things combined allow whatever warmth we get during the day to escape back to space.

Radiational cooling throughout the next few nights
Radiational cooling throughout the next few nights

That’s why we expect it to be just about as chilly Monday and Tuesday mornings too.

Morning lows from 9/21 to 9/25/2020
Morning lows from 9/21 to 9/25/2020

Lynchburg’s record low Tuesday is 41° set back in 1962. That could be in jeopardy.

