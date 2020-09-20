PHOTOS: Parts of the area see frost in final days of summer

ROANOKE, Va. – At this time last year, we were sweating. Now, we’re freezing (well...almost). Like most things in 2020, the weather has been anything but normal.

While we didn’t break any records, the frost in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands was “premature.”

Full Screen 1 / 6 Photo: Doug Urbaniak - Raphine

On average, the first frost in parts of the New River Valley doesn’t happen for another 2-3 weeks.

For those seeing a little frost this morning, it's coming quite early! It's "usually" not until October for most of our area. pic.twitter.com/TYNaHp8Tlr — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) September 20, 2020

How does this happen?

When the air is dry and the wind is calm, the last piece of the puzzle is a clear sky. A clear sky is like a bed without blankets. Those three things combined allow whatever warmth we get during the day to escape back to space.

Radiational cooling throughout the next few nights

That’s why we expect it to be just about as chilly Monday and Tuesday mornings too.

Morning lows from 9/21 to 9/25/2020

Lynchburg’s record low Tuesday is 41° set back in 1962. That could be in jeopardy.