A chance to dry out as we warm up this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The remnants of Beta are gone and the rain has stopped. Roanoke and Blacksburg set new daily rainfall records yesterday with 1.67″ and 1.31″ of rain respectively.

We’ll have clouds and fog to start the weekend. As high pressure tries to build in from the southwest, clouds will partially erode through the midday and afternoon. The peeks of sunshine should allow temperatures to rise to near seasonable levels this afternoon. We’re forecasting the low to mid 70s around the area.

Saturday planner (WSLS)

There’s a big game happening in Blacksburg this evening as the Virginia Tech Hokies kick off at 8 p.m. against the NC State Wolfpack. The weather will pan out very nicely for VT’s opener, but only time will tell how the scoreboard will shake out for the Hokies by the time the final whistle blows.

VT Football Forecast (WSLS)

Sunday looks like a decent day with temperatures warming to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies around and we can’t rule out a stray shower or two.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

As we head into the new work week, our attention will turn to an approaching cold front. Right now, we’re forecasting Tuesday as the wettest day of the week, but some showers and/or storms can’t be ruled out Monday or Wednesday.

Behind the front, we expect cooler and drier air to filter into the region for the late stages of the week.