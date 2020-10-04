Another nice day on tap before a few showers move into the western mountains tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another chilly start outside this morning, but luckily, temperatures haven’t fallen far enough overnight for frost to develop. We expect a nice recovery with the temperatures through the midday and afternoon as our highs peak in the mid to upper 60s. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies overhead throughout the day.

Sunday planner (WSLS)

A front will approach the area from the west and drive extra clouds into the area for tonight. A few showers could be sparked in the western mountains, with drier conditions expected in Roanoke and east of the Blue Ridge.

Future Tracker Monday 12 a.m. (WSLS)

Any rain should be gone by the time you get your day started Monday.

The only real drama in our local weather picture during the work week will be the temperature pattern. We’ll see the jet stream creep northward and warm air from out west will spill in. Wednesday’s highs could peak near 80 degrees!

Upper level pattern Tuesday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

A front could cause a slight dip in the jet and give us a brief cool down for Thursday and Friday. We’ll be at or slightly below average for highs and lows through that timeframe.

Upper level pattern Thursday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

The warm air really takes over next weekend and beyond. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has pegged above-average temperatures for most of the Lower 48 into mid-October. That would mean more highs in the 70s (and maybe 80s) for us, instead of the 60s we’re enjoying this weekend.