Coolest air in five months set to arrive Friday, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another seasonably cool start to our Thursday. Crisp, autumn air fades as sunshine goes to quick work throughout the rest of the day. Even as clouds develop near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway, high temperatures will still rise into the 70s once again Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's high temperature forecast - 10/15/2020

This all changes once a cold front moves through the area Friday. Our high temperature will likely come early in the morning. Temperatures fall west of the Parkway and then level off in areas east of the Parkway throughout the day.

Hourly planner for Friday, 10/16/2020

The front will be enough to trigger a few light showers around the area, starting in the morning. Most of these will be pretty scattered in nature.

FutureTracker - Friday morning

Colder air essentially chases the moisture eastward, meaning that any substantial rain will stay east. A few light rain showers will linger into the late evening hours before the sky gradually and partially clears overnight.

FutureTracker - late Friday night

The bigger story will be the taste of late autumn chill that arrives by Friday night and Saturday morning. If the sky can clear and the wind can calm enough, temperatures will fall into the 30s with patches of frost first thing Saturday morning. That also pertains to Sunday morning’s forecast.

Forecast low temperatures for 10/17 and 10/18/2020

Be ready to cover any sensitive plants just in case. We’ll let you know if any Frost Advisories are issued by the National Weather Service.

Beyond that, this weekend looks great for any fall activities you may have missed due to last weekend’s rain.

Fall festivities forecast for Saturday, 10/17/2020

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll climb a few more degrees Sunday before temperatures gradually rise even more into next week.