Hit the pumpkin patch! Fabulous fall weather all weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The cold front we’ve been telling you about all week is now well east of the area and Canadian high pressure is building in.

Many areas are waking up with temperatures in the 30s and quite a few of you will have frost on the ground when you walk out the door. When you’re preparing that Saturday morning cup of coffee, consider making it an extra warm cup due to the chilly start.

Morning coffee forecast (WSLS)

It looks like an ideal weekend to hit the pumpkin patch or do any of the other classic fall activities.

One such fall festival is happening in Bonsack at Jeter Farm. Temperatures will recover to the low 60s by 3 or 4 p.m. under mostly sunny skies.

Jeter Farm Fall Festival forecast (WSLS)

There’s also fall fun to be had in places like Wytheville, Christiansburg and Blue Ridge.

High pressure shifts to the northeast of us tonight, but temperatures will drop to chilly levels again.

Many of you will wake up in the 30s. We have some tips on how you can contend with the cold weather. Be especially mindful of your pets!

Cold weather tips (WSLS)

Temperatures may be a touch warmer on Sunday afternoon and we should avoid a frost and/or freeze Sunday night.

Warm weather fans, you won’t have to wait long for the 70s to return. The work week will trend closer to what you would expect for highs during September.

5 day high temperature trend (WSLS)

The next seven days will feature little to no rain. The only days that feature rain chances are Wednesday through Friday and they’re pegged at just 20 percent.