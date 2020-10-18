Another nice fall day before a work week warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – As was the case on Saturday morning, we are waking up to chilly temperatures around the area. A frost advisory continues until 9 a.m. for the entire viewing area and we’re not alone in feeling the chill!

Much of the eastern half of the country is seeing its coldest air of the season so far and frost advisories have been posted from Massachusetts to North Carolina.

Frost advisories from MA to NC (WSLS)

If you aren’t liking the chilly mornings, I have good news for you! It appears tonight will be closer to the average low for mid-October.

Each progressive night this week will be warmer than the last. By Friday morning, we could be looking at lows 10 to 15 degrees above average!

Morning lows next few days (WSLS)

Overall, today should be a pretty nice day despite the chilly start. We expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

We’ll be watching the upper level pattern closely the next few days to determine how high temperatures rise. Today, the jet stream is just south of us, keeping temperatures slightly below average.

Upper air pattern for Sunday (WSLS)

The jet stream gradually retreats northward into the work week and an upper level ridge builds in across the eastern U.S. That means a warm-up for us.

We’ll see highs near 70 Monday, then the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday!

Upper level pattern for Wednesday (WSLS)

We’ll start to gradually cool down a bit after Wednesday. Any rain holds off until Friday and/or Saturday.