Fall back! Mid-September warmth takes over the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve made it past Monday, though the weather made things more enjoyable. Tuesday now starts with some patches of fog and a bit of autumn chill. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and lower 50s but rise a few degrees higher than they did Monday.

Highs will be well into the 70s Tuesday afternoon with a few fair weather clouds around from time to time.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 10/20/2020

Thus begins our trend of mid-September warmth that should last through at least Thursday. Meanwhile, winter has taken its place over parts of the northern U.S. Just Monday, parts of Iowa received several inches of snow.

Meanwhile, just north of Des Moines, Iowa... pic.twitter.com/XESKWMaBs1 — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) October 19, 2020

A few additional rounds of wintry weather are expected in the Northern Plains this week.

Autumn snow across the Northern Plains this week

We’ll avoid that like the plague, by staying on the warm side of any frontal systems through Friday.

FutureTracker - wide view by Thursday, 10/22/2020

The pattern slowly begins to collapse, allowing fronts to inch closer to the region. One in particular will be enough for some showers to develop late Saturday into the evening. Have a Plan B in mind, but don’t completely cancel just yet.

FutureTracker - wide view by Saturday, 10/24/2020

This front lingers, providing us with the chance for additional showers Sunday and Monday. A stronger system will likely lead to a period of cooler weather leading up to Halloween.