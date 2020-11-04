60s, 70s prevail as Eta avoids our area...for now

ROANOKE, Va. – While we start out chilly Wednesday morning, the trend will be for both mornings and afternoons to turn milder in the days ahead. In fact, Wednesday afternoon’s temperatures will be well into the 60s under a sun-kissed sky.

Hourly planner for Wednesday, 11/4/2020

With the jet stream far north of the area and high pressure building over the eastern U.S., high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s through at least early next week with low temperatures eventually in the 50s by Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings. In both respects, that’s about 10-15° above the average for this time of year.

Above/below average temperatures across the U.S. through the weekend

While things stay fairly calm here, the tropics are still active. Eta made landfall over Nicaragua Tuesday as a Category 4 storm and has since weakened over land. It will continue to do so before emerging back into the Caribbean throughout the weekend.

Tropical tracker for the next few days - Eta

Where it goes beyond Sunday or Monday is a huge question mark, because there’s hardly anything guiding the storm. High pressure, which keeps us warm and calm, will suppress Eta to the south. We’ll have to wait on a front to scoop the storm up.

What's guiding Eta through Monday, 11/9/2020

The farther west that happens, the wetter we’ll be (probably later next week). If that were to happen farther east, we’d be drier. Stay tuned for updates, but know that we don’t expect any impacts from the storm for at least the next 5-7 days.