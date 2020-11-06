Early October warmth expected before sogginess returns next week

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the week with wind chills in the 10s and 20s. Now, we’re on our way to a fairly prolonged streak of warmer weather. In fact, high temperatures will be about 10° above average for the next week or so.

High pressure over the eastern U.S. promotes unseasonable warmth but also keeps Eta moving slowly over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. We’ll stay warm and dry as a result...for now.

What We're Tracking through Monday morning

High temperatures through the weekend will be in the low to mid 70s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside. We’ll be in the upper 60s to near 70° elsewhere.

Weekend forecast for 11/6 to 11/8/2020

Nighttime lows will gradually come up a few degrees as well, as dew points (moisture levels) begin to climb too.

Dew points (moisture levels) through Monday, 11/9/2020

By next week, we’re talking low temperatures in the 55-61° range, which is about 20° above average for mid-November. Moisture from Eta will team up with a front to give us rain at least Wednesday and Thursday.

Where Eta goes late next week

Forecast data indicates that the remnants of Eta will be picked up and moved into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, which means we could see some direct rain from it on Friday, the 13th.