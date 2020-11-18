Weather whiplash: Near-70° warmth follows freezing mornings

ROANOKE, Va. – The coldest air of the season has moved into parts of the area as of Wednesday morning. Thankfully, the wind has calmed down considerably since Tuesday. Still, we expect high temperatures to only reach 45-50° area-wide Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sun around.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/18/2020

A clear sky, calm wind and bone-dry air will allow temperatures overnight to plummet once again. Most of us wake up in the 20s first thing Thursday morning.

Low temperature forecast for Thursday morning, 11/19/2020

As the jet stream continues to retreat northward, however, we’ll warm back up as soon as we cooled down. By Friday and Saturday afternoons, high temperatures will reach 65-70°.

What We're Tracking - Friday, 11/20/2020

That pattern breaks down by Monday, as a front moves our way. This will give us the chance for a few showers with cooler air stopping by Tuesday.

What We're Tracking - Monday, 11/23/2020

Forecast data is struggling with what to do Thanksgiving. The general trend is for temperatures to be slightly above average during the day and at night. We’ll just have to see if a storm system develops east of the Rockies in time to give us rain.

Climate Prediction Center outlooks through Black Friday