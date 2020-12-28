Weather stays pretty quiet until New Year’s system soaks us

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the final week of 2020! You probably noticed the milder air yesterday and it appears we’ll trend above-average for the highs this afternoon.

Most of our zones hit the low to mid 50s, save for the New River Valley, which will be stuck in the 40s. We should be warm enough to melt some more snow today!

Today's highs (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A weak cold front will pass through the area today. It will bring some extra clouds, but I doubt that many of you see any precipitation.

We’ve pegged slim chances for a shower today and mountain snow tonight in the New River Valley and Highlands. We’ll be totally dry elsewhere.

Will I see rain along today's front? (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday and Wednesday look cooler and quiet. We’ll have highs in the 30s and 40s, along with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The big system of the week will arrive around New Year’s. There have been some changes to previous forecasts, so pay attention to the next couple of graphics.

It appears we’ll have some scattered showers Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. The good news is your New Year’s Eve doesn’t look like a washout as it did previously.

What we're tracking Thursday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A storm system will ride up that front and set up to the west of us Friday. That is the system that is poised to soak us as the new year begins.

Heavy rain and flooding will be a threat on New Year’s Day. Look for the bulk of the 1-3″ of rain we’re forecasting to fall on Friday.

What we're tracking Friday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We expect quieter and cooler weather this weekend behind a front.