No record warmth like last year, but a warming trend coming this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Monday’s light rain and snow in parts of the area, you may notice a little bit of ice collecting on your windows and windshields. Give yourself a few minutes to scrape that off before heading out Tuesday morning.

Commute impacts for Tuesday, 1/12/2021

We’ve also got some patches of fog to deal with that may lead to isolated slick spots during the morning commute. Once that clears up, we’re on our way to a brighter and slightly warmer day than Monday. Highs reach the 40s in most of the New River Valley and Highlands. Elsewhere, we’ll be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 1/12/2021

As the jet stream continues to retreat to the north Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will rise too. We’ll start each morning around freezing, but highs each afternoon reach well into the 50s (some near 60° by Thursday afternoon).

What we're tracking by Wednesday, 1/13/2021

Enjoy that! We’ve got a strong cold front coming in that will send our temperatures back down for the weekend. A few rain/snow showers will be possible Friday night as the front passes through.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 1/16/2021

Each morning starts in the 20s, with each afternoon’s temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It’ll be quite windy behind the front too Saturday with mostly mountain snow showers blowing through.