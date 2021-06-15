Humidity drops off Tuesday while the tropics gain steam

ROANOKE, Va. – After days of air you can wear, a front moving through the area will give us a much-needed break from that. Temperatures will take a bit of a dip as well, with highs Tuesday in the 70s in the higher elevations and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, June 15th, 2021

A breeze out of the northwest behind our front is what will force moisture levels (dew points) to go down throughout the day.

Hour by hour dew points for Tuesday, 6/15/2021

The fact that that happens will allow temperatures to drop more at night. It might be a good idea to let the windows open, and get the flow of fresh air going.

Wednesday morning's low temperatures

In fact, we could start Thursday morning in the 40s and lower 50s! That’s your ‘average’ low temperatures for early October.

What Thursday morning may feel like