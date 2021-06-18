Heat returns ahead of Father’s Day; eyes on the Gulf

ROANOKE, Va. – Even though we’re waking up to temperatures mostly in the 50s Friday morning, summer heat will return by the afternoon. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid 80s across the New River Valley with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, June 18th, 2021

It should be a perfect day at the pool. Just remember your sunscreen!

You’ll need that Saturday too. Thanks to a downsloping wind, the air will compress and heat up Saturday afternoon.

Downsloping wind Friday and Saturday afternoons

Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley and low to mid 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Saturday, June 19th, 2021

A couple complexes of storms will weaken to our west before fully moving into our area, but it’s possible that we see a couple of storms mainly in the mountains.