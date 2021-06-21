First full day of summer features high heat, few late day storms

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first full day of summer, and boy is it going to feel like it! Before we get that, we should let you know that we don’t foresee any direct impact from Claudette. On the forecast track, the National Hurricane Center has it restrengthening offshore into a Tropical Storm later Monday.

Tropical tracker for Monday, June 21, 2021

We’ll be on the backside of the storm, where the air sinks. At the same time, the air will be coming down the mountains. The two things combine will make for a very hot Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the higher elevations and low to mid 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

We’ll be tracking a slow-moving front to the west throughout the day. Ahead of that, a line of storms will develop to our west. A few of these storms will survive into our area between 5 and 10 p.m. Because of the heat, any storm that does survive will have the potential to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong gusts and/or hail.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Monday

Moisture rides along this same front Tuesday, giving us morning rain. Rain chances gradually decrease from west to east throughout the day Tuesday, with highs in the 70s.

FutureTracker - Tuesday morning

Once this front passes east, humidity levels will once again drop off (much like they did last week).

Dew point trend from 6/21 to 6/24/2021

Expect morning temperatures in the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s the rest of the week.

