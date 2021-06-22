Our next front to bring morning rain followed by a drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday was the first full day of summer, and it just so happened to be one of the hottest days of the year so far. Tuesday will not be a repeat of that in any sense.

A front moving toward the area will spark occasional rain showers through the first half of the day, with the possibility of a stronger storm or two east of US 29 after 11 a.m.

FutureTracker - Tuesday morning

By the afternoon, rain chances will have gone down with temperatures mostly in the 70s - about 15 to 20° lower than Monday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

As our front continues to move east, the wind will have shifted from the northwest. This will blow in some drier, more comfortable air for the evening and overnight hours.

Dew points drop later in the day Tuesday

This is part of what will allow temperatures to drop off heading into Wednesday morning. You can actually leave the windows open and give the A/C a break!

Wednesday morning's low temperatures

Humidity levels stay low through Thursday and at least part of Friday, making things feel very comfortable.

Ad

Humidity levels drop through mid-week

Heading into the weekend and next week, we’ll have high pressure offshore and low pressure to our west. The two combined will bring the air in out of the south. This means more warmth, more humidity and the daily opportunity for afternoon showers and storms.

Humidity, daily storm chances return for the weekend

Make sure you download our app to stay up to date on the latest forecasts and alerts.