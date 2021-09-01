Tornado warning issued for parts of Buena Vista, Nelson, Amherst, Rockbridge and Albemarle counties

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of Buena Vista and Nelson, Amherst, Rockbridge, Albemarle counties.

The warnings are set to expire at 11:15 p.m.

At 10:39 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Schuyler, 16 miles north of Bent Creek, moving north at 25 mph.

Locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Covesville, Faber and Rockfish.

The National Weather Services advises that heavy rainfall may hide this tornado, so do not wait to see or hear the tornado... TAKE COVER NOW!

Those in the highlighted region are advised to take cover now by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to avoid windows and if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.