Summery weather for the final weekend of the outgoing season

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall officially begins Wednesday, which makes this the final weekend of summer. It will certainly feel like the outgoing season!

We’re expecting warmth both days with highs in the 80s. There also will be noticeable humidity.

As we see on many summer days, there will be the possibility of isolated storms. The highest chance for heavy downpours and lightning will come between 3 and 6 p.m.

Look for similar temperatures, humidity, cloud cover and storm coverage on Sunday. This is a look at what conditions could be like at 4 p.m.

We’ll see some changes as we head into the new work week: the “wedge” on Monday and Tuesday, then a cold front on Wednesday.

Let’s talk about the wedge (also known as cold air damming) first. You may have heard of this set-up if you’ve lived here a few years.

Basically, we’ll have a center of high pressure over New England. An easterly wind (cooler air) gets “wedged” up against our mountains during these set-ups.

We’ll have highs in the 70s and plenty of clouds. I believe we’ll see some showers on Monday and drier conditions Tuesday.

Next, let’s talk about that Wednesday front. It appears it will be a “strong” one, which means temperatures will drop more than eleven degrees, but less than 25.

We also expect soaking rain as the front approaches and passes through.

In addition to the cooler air moving in, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine to wrap up the work week! Just in time for the new season!