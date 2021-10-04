Cut-off low pressure system sends rounds of rain through Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain finally returned to parts of the area on Sunday and we’re seeing the after effects this morning as dense fog has developed for some.

Once the fog lifts, we’ll still be stuck in the clouds for much of the day. You can probably leave the sunglasses at home to start the work week.

Temperatures will be down today compared to where we were over the weekend. Look for highs to generally run in the mid to upper 70s, which is still above-average for early October.

You could see a shower at basically any point during the day, but we expect the peak rain coverage to come during the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at hour-by-hour chances for the Roanoke Valley. Our other zones will see similar timing and coverage.

There will be the possibility of thunderstorms in this afternoon’s warm and humid air.

The main threat will be heavy downpours. Any downpours could cause localized flooding, mainly at the North Carolina/Virginia border.

Other forms of severe weather like strong wind, hail and tornadoes do not appear to be in the cards today.

The weather-maker bringing the rain? A cut-off low pressure system, which will be the culprit for more rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

This low will basically sit over the Midwest and send rounds of moisture our way. Make sure you have the rain gear through at least the middle of the week!

Here’s a projection of rain totals through Wednesday from the long-range American (GFS) model.

We have rain chances in the forecast for the late-week timeframe as well, but models haven’t been as consistent or clear with the guidance on what we’ll see.

Stay tuned to the forecast if you have outdoor plans anytime from Thursday through Sunday.