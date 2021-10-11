Summer-like warmth gradually steals the spotlight throughout the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Did you put the summer clothes away yet? If you’ve been holding off, you made the right choice.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, because we’ll be wedged in with clouds. Temperatures will only top out in the 70s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 10/11/2021

However, as we go through the rest of the week - we gradually turn warmer. A large area of high pressure sits over the eastern half of the U.S. This means sinking air. That process of sinking compresses the air, which leads to it warming up.

What we're tracking by Friday, 10/15/2021

That’s especially the case by Thursday and Friday, which is when parts of the area will see near-record high temperatures.

High temperature trend through 10/15/2021

What goes up must come down, and that will happen with a weekend cold front. The temperature differential ahead and behind the front will allow for showers (maybe some storms) to develop Saturday, so we’ll watch that closely for the Tech vs. Pitt game.

Tracking our next cold front by Saturday, 10/16/2021

Once that front passes, we’ll see lots of sun and much lower humidity. Highs Sunday will mostly be in the 60s. By next Monday morning (10/18), low temperatures will be in the 40s with some mountain valley frost possible.

