Cool nights, warm afternoons and sunshine for a few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday! We’re welcoming fall weather back to the area this morning as temperatures are down ten to twenty degrees compared to Saturday morning.

Once the sun comes up, we’ll see temperatures start to rise. Despite the warm-up, we’ll stay below-average for highs this afternoon. Look for 50s and 60s across the area.

Sunday's high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In the wake of yesterday’s front, we saw the wind pick up. The breezes will stay with us as we wrap up the weekend today.

Look for sustained winds between ten and twenty miles per hour with occasional stronger gusts.

Today's sustained wind and gusts (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the wind and cooler temperatures, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as high pressure settles into the region.

The wind weakens as we head into the work week, but the mornings will be just as cool.

Each afternoon will trend warmer through Wednesday, but the high pressure will keep us dry.

What we're tracking - Wednesday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our next front is expected on Thursday. It could spark some isolated to scattered showers, especially late in the day.

Behind the front, look for another dip in temperatures Friday and next weekend.