Skynyrd was right! Tuesday really is gone with the wind

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s cold front brought beneficial rain but also more than two dozen reports of severe weather in parts of the Lynchburg area and Southside. Now, we’re left with much cooler daytime temperatures and strong wind gusts at times.

Highs in the New River Valley will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with the wind making it feel cooler than that. Most of the area reaches the upper 50s and lower 60s, while Southside gets into the low to mid 60s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 10/26/2021

At any given point in time, the wind can pick up Tuesday. Peak gusts will range between 30 and 45 mph in areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through Tuesday night. Make sure empty trash cans and things like Halloween inflatables are weighed down just in case.

Peak wind gusts for Tuesday, 10/26/2021

We’ll still be breezy at times Wednesday, but the wind won’t be as strong by then.

The wind picks up again ahead of our next storm system. This is the same system that’s dumped rain on the West Coast and snow in the Sierra Nevada. Now, it’s poised to produce severe weather in the Plains and Deep South the next two days.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, 10/27/2021

For us, it means more rain developing from south to north Thursday evening. This will likely start light.

Our Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms is supposed to be Thursday evening. With potentially inclement weather in the forecast, we’ll keep you posted on the event’s status on air, online and on social media.

Trick-or-Treat forecast for Thursday, 10/28/2021

As the wind rises up the mountains, we expect heavy rain at times overnight into the first half of the day Friday. Showers turn more scattered during the second half of the day Friday.

What we're tracking - Friday, 10/29/2021

This will likely lead to 0.5-2.0″ of rain with locally higher totals over those two days. Overall, the threat for flash flooding looks to be low.

Projected rain totals for Thursday and Friday

Showers Saturday will be scattered, but this system pulls away during the evening and into Halloween. Therefore, temperatures will rise and clouds will decrease in time for most Trick-or-Treaters!

